Endangered native fish species to be introduced at El Rio Preserve in Marana to boost local ecosystem

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana and the Arizona Game and Fish Department are working together to introduce two endangered Arizona native fish species to the lake at El Rio Preserve.

"That will really enhance the overall ecosystem of El Rio," Jason Grodman, Natural Resources Supervisor for the Town of Marana, said.

Grodman said the lake provides an ideal habitat to give the endangered species a home and increase their population.

"We have a large enough water body that’s not too deep, not too shallow, has the right temperature requirements, also the correct amount of aquatic vegetation that will help these fish have food, shelter, and be able to reproduce," Grodman said.

The introduction of the fish will also help with mosquito control.

"Both of these species, particularly the Gila topminnow, feed on mosquito larvae, so that will help control that population, especially in the age of West Nile virus, and also reduce our dependence on chemical addition to help control those populations," Grodman said.

In addition to ecological benefits, the project will provide the public with environmental education.

"Being able to have these fish species here at El Rio gives us in the natural resource team the opportunity for outreach, to talk to folks about the importance of native species and also the importance of not introducing non-native species to natural resource parks like El Rio Preserve," Grodman said.

The Marana Town Council approved the agreement at Tuesday's council meeting. Grodman expects hundreds of fish to be introduced in the fall.

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