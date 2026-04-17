Eastbound I-10 exit at Tangerine Road in Marana to close for two weeks

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The eastbound I-10 exit at Tangerine Road in Marana will close for about two weeks as part of a traffic interchange project.

The closure, which will be from Monday, April 20, through Friday, May 1, is part of the Tangerine Interim Traffic Interchange Project. The project is aimed at improving traffic flow and reducing congestion in the area.

"With the town growing and more visitors coming through this corridor, there’s definitely a lot of need for that and really to help also support future developments as these parcels are getting developed as well," Alex Chavez, a public works project manager with the town, said.

Chavez said drivers can use the Marana Road exit to the eastbound frontage road to Cross Roads Trail as an alternate route during the closure.

Town of Marana

Chavez asks drivers to allow for more time on their commutes and follow detour signs.

In mid-May, work will begin on the Tangerine Road underpass abutment lanes in both directions. That work is expected to be completed in March 2027

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