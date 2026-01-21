Dozens participate in ‘Free America Walkout’ in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Protesters gathered in Marana on Tuesday afternoon as part of the nationwide ‘Free America Walkout’ held on the first anniversary of President Donald Trump returning to the White House for his second term.

Dozens of protesters lined up at the intersection of Cortaro and Silverbell, voicing their opposition to President Trump and his administration.

“We’re here for people who can’t be here. We’re standing up for people who don’t have a voice,” said Linda Cohen.

Signs held by the protesters were focused on topics including actions by ICE, the handling of the Epstein files, and current international affairs.

Cohen says she loves this country and is very concerned about its future.

“I feel like protesting on this day in particular hopefully sends a bigger message that this last year has been horrific and I don’t know anybody whose life has made better than it was a year ago,” she said.

On Tuesday, the President was at the White House press briefing, where he discussed some of his administration’s actions over the past year.

READ MORE HERE | In wide-ranging remarks, Trump touts 'accomplishments' and efforts to acquire Greenland

Protests on Tuesday didn’t just take place in Marana, but rather across our neighborhoods and nationally. Cohen hopes to see action come from Tuesday’s protests.

“I hope that it moves Congress to understand that we’re not in the right direction and hopefully some of them will peel away from Trump and do what’s right for the whole country and not just for Trump and his buddies,” she said.

Linda Spilsbury, who was also protesting on Tuesday afternoon, is calling to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Trump.

“Well, I hope Congress will wake up and do something. They know the difference between right and wrong,” Spilsbury said. “They need to do it, and they’re not doing anything. They’re just letting anything happen.”