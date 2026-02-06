Construction to begin on new eastbound ramps at I-10 and Tangerine interchange

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction on new eastbound on and off-ramps at the I-10 and Tangerine interchange in Marana is set to begin next week.

“We’ll start demoing out the old frontage road, and the off-ramps and on-ramps are actually going to slide roughly 100 feet to the west of where the existing traffic signals are at and then there will be new traffic signals installed there,” said Bill Buntin, Capital Improvements Division Manager for the Town of Marana.

This work is part of the Tangerine Traffic Interchange Improvement Project.

As for this part of the project – what can drivers expect?

“We’ll have some impact to traffic here at the interchange, but once we start to rebuild the interchange, that’s when the heavier impact to traffic will be,” Buntin explained.

He says it should be about four to five months before traffic is heavily impacted, and says the town will come out with alternate route options.

He estimates the news ramps will take about a year to complete.

“So then we can jump in and focus on the work underneath the interchange and get that done,” Buntin said. “And then the next big piece of it is going to be the railroad crossing to rebuild that whole interchange. We’ve got to rebuild and add some track for UPRR, so it’s a big undertaking for the town and for everybody involved, so that’ll be the next big phase, which will be that railroad crossing improvements.”

Buntin says a project like this is needed with the town’s rapid growth.

“We’re doing our best to get ahead of it, but with that being said, it takes time to design projects, to build them,” he said.