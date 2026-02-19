Congresswoman Grijalva visits Eloy Detention Center, meets with detainee

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva visited the Eloy Detention Center on Wednesday to assess conditions and meet with a detainee.

During her visit, Grijalva met with Julia Benitez Perez, known as "La Abuela", who has been in the detention center for several months. The congresswoman described the encounter as heartbreaking.

"She is 80 years old, incredibly confused, doesn't know why she's here, thought she was going to be here for five days," Grijalva said. "It was heartbreaking, because as we were leaving, she thought we were here to pick her up and take her home."

According to ICE, Benitez Perez was arrested in May of last year near Lukeville after crossing the border illegally.

Grijalva said her family has increasing concerns about her confusion.

“I think that there are certain cases where there should be consideration of someone’s medical condition and how they’re doing, and these blanket denials from this administration are having catastrophic, heartbreaking results for so many people like Abuela,” Grijalva said.

In a statement to KGUN 9, ICE said the U.S. is offering people here illegally up to $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport.

"We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to return to the U.S. lawfully, to pursue the American dream," the statement said in part. "If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return."

Grijalva said her office will continue looking into Benitez Perez's situation and advocate for her release.

Regarding the facility itself, Grijalva described it as sterile and clean.

"This facility has been established a long time, and so I think that this experience will probably be very different than some of the other facilities that are popping up, that are completely incapable of providing that kind of support that this more established facility has," Grijalva said.

