Bike Rodeo at Gladden Farms Elementary: Students ride away with new safety skills

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fourth graders at Gladden Farms Elementary School in Marana participated in a bike rodeo on Tuesday morning to learn new bicycling skills and safety.

The event was a partnership between the Pima County Health Department and the Tucson Bicycle Classic.

Ignacio Rivera de Rosales has spent over 20 years working to get kids outside and excited about bikes. Every year, he visits thousands of kids at dozens of schools across the county.

"We want to normalize it and make it like an everyday activity, not some novelty," Rivera de Rosales said.

Students at the rodeo ranged from those who had never ridden a bike before to more experienced riders like Beckett East and Markus Mendoza, who ride their bikes daily.

"I learned that if you stop, you have to get off your bike and like wait there," East said.

"I got to learn how to brake more easily, and you have to learn how to control your balance or else you’ll fall," Mendoza said.

Safety is at the core of the bike rodeo.

"Being able to make the bike go is one thing, but being able to properly operate it is a whole other thing. When they have those skills then they really can ride more; they can ride farther, they can ride longer, but they can also ride safer," Rivera de Rosales said.

Rivera de Rosales also emphasized safety for everyone on the road.

"When we see kids and people out there riding bikes, let’s just be mindful, let’s try to keep them safe, let’s drive a little bit slower and give them a little bit more space," Rivera de Rosales said.

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