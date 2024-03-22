American Legion opens new post in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The American Legion is opening a new post in Marana.

Post 148 was officially created at the beginning of March.

"It was a community that was underserved. And so I wanted to make sure that the veterans out here in Marana had the chance of being active in the American Legion," said membership director Gary Smith.

Previously, the nearest post to veterans living in the area was in Oro Valley.

But post 148 will bring more veterans like Molly Lyions into the fold.

“I’ve been waiting to find a legion family close to where I live so I don't have to drive forever,” said Lyions.

Lyions is also Adjutant General at post 148.

She is using her position and history to hopefully create a new narrative around the legion.

“The Legion has a stigma of being a boys' club where they sit around and drink well. I'm not a boy,” said Lyions.

State Commander Steve Sperl says his goal with the legion is to drive up membership, but at the same time, get more resources in veterans hands who need them.

"The ability to help everyone. That'll raise their hand saying I need help. It's important. Every member in this post I know would say hello," said Sperl.

The Legion is sharing the Marana VFW building located at 15850 W. El Tiro Road, Marana, AZ.