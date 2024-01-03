ADOT discusses progress on I-10 expansion from Ruthrauff to Ina Road

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — 2023 brought big changes to the stretch of I-10 from Ruthrauff to Ina Road.

And 2024 will be no different.

“It's a big project. And we're really excited about the progress we've made and the progress that will occur in the coming year,” said Steve Elliott, a spokesperson for ADOT.

The 171-million-dollar project is aiming to be completed by 2025.

But the goal is to have lanes open for traffic by late 2024.

"In the next few weeks, we will start building that new roadway, you're going to see girders going in for nine bridges," said Elliot, "You will also see the start of concrete paving. So we'll be building that new roadway that is going to carry four lanes of I-10 in each direction."

For the interchanges at Orange Grove and Sunset, Orange Grove is expected to be completed by the end of the year as well. But Sunset will have to wait until 2025.