Adoption event this weekend at Whiskers N Wishes Sanctuary

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Are you in search of your new best friend? Whiskers N Wishes Sanctuary, in Marana, will be hosting an open house this weekend, with nearly 50 cats available to adopt.

KGUN 9

The nonprofit, started nearly five years ago, has helped find homes for nearly 700 cats.

Founder, Emily Shields, knew running a cat rescue was something she had always wanted to do. Now, she pursues this passion while raising young kids and working a full-time job.

“Sometimes you see a cat come out of their shell for the first time, sometimes you see a cat play with a toy for the first time – they’ve never had a toy in their life, sometimes you see a family come in that has lost their cat and they really are looking for a new friend and they bond with a cat, it’s worth it every time,” she said.

She said they are currently over capacity.

KGUN 9

“The price of food is higher, so the price of pet food is higher,” she said. “A lot of people are having to give up their pets because they can’t afford them.”

All of the cats here have been dewormed, microchipped, are up to date on vaccinations and have been spayed or neutered.

“Everything that you can want for a cat to come home with you, it’s done already,” Shields explained.

KGUN 9

The open house will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both Saturday, September 20, and Sunday, September 21 at 16705 W Calle Amaya in Marana.

“You don’t have to adopt,” Shields said. “You can pet cats, there will be snacks, food, merch, you can just have a good time here.”