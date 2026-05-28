Viro's Italian Bakery celebrates 40 years of authentic Sicilian flavors in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Viro's Italian Bakery is marking 40 years of serving authentic Italian cuisine across Tucson, and owner Vito Croce says the milestone calls for one thing: some authentic Italian cannoli.

Croce was born in a small town in Sicily, where he said tight-knit community life shaped who he is.

"It's a nice small town. You get to know everybody, and you can walk down the street, and you'll get tired of saying hi, because you know everybody," Croce said.

That love of community and food followed him to Tucson. He and his wife opened Viro's Italian Bakery in 1986, fueled by a deep connection to their heritage.

"Well, being Sicilian and loving the food that we have, I like doing it," Croce said.

"It just reminds me of being in Sicily, so anything I could do to remind me of my hometown in Sicily, that's what I love doing," Croce said.

The road to 40 years wasn't without challenges. The bakery weathered difficult periods, including the closure of a second location.

"And there were a lot of businesses that ended up closing. We ended up closing our second location, but I put all my energy into this one and kept it going," Croce said.

Through it all, Croce said passion kept the doors open.

"We had the passion. We love what we're doing, and we are involved in the business 100%," Croce said.

Today, the bakery remains a gathering place for longtime customers Croce considers family.

"And that's my best memory, actually. The people I've met here while I've been in business. There are a lot of people that I've known for a long time that keep coming in, and they feel like they're family," Croce said.

After four decades, Croce said Tucson's support has meant everything.

"Being in Tucson and having the support we've had, it's been a pleasure. It has always been a pleasure," Croce said.