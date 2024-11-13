Tucsonan with stage 4 cancer plans to ride in El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jeff Hartter has been living with prostate cancer since 2014.

And it isn't something that skips his mind often.

"It's always on my mind every month, when I get a blood test, it's, 'is it going to show up?' But I'm alive, I'm active. I can do lots of things, and that's one of the reasons I ride in El Tour." says Hartter.

Hartter has traveled the El Tour every year since 2021.

But continues to spread awareness, even after his cancer has spread to his bones.

"So many people, millions of people, are going through problems with cancer, worse than mine," says Hartter. "My motive was to show them if I can do it, you can do it. If I can ride 100 miles, yeah, and I have stage four cancer, you can do something too, even if it's just walking to the corner and back, just get out there and do something, because it really frees up your mind and makes you feel like you can do something."

Hartter credits his wife, Bobbie, and his family as the reason he gets up and pushes himself every day.

"But without her, I don't think I'd be doing the things I'm doing. I'd have a different outlook. She gets me through the day," says Hartter.

So the reason a 73-year-old man with stage 4 cancer gets up and rides most days of the week.

To spread awareness for prostate cancer, and to continue to live for his wife and family.

"Enjoy life," Hartter said. "Get out and do these things. Go out and ride, go out and walk, you know, forget about the fact that you have cancer. Don't let it ruin your life."