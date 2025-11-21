Tucson discount store collects shoes for homeless community

EZ-Liquidation Bin Store on the east side is expanding its impact beyond bargain shopping by giving back to the community.

It's located at 6061 E Broadway Blvd Suite 141.

Three months after opening, EZ-Liquidation has not only added almost 400 square feet of floor space, but also launched community outreach programs.

Garret Meeboer, co-owner of the business, has gathered almost 50 pairs of shoes to donate to Z Mansion Sunday with its Buy One Give One (BOGO) offer. He also is donating some medication, such as Prilosec — which prevents excess acid production.

Z Mansion is a center where the poor and homeless are given free meals on Sundays, and has been a service for 25 years.

Tom Hill is part of the Certified Community Health Specialists (CCHS) Foundation, making a difference for over a decade at the Z Mansion. He says a pair of shoes goes a long way for people living on the streets.

"Right now because of the extreme changes, we're feeding over 300 people. So to have 50 pairs of shoes is a godsend. It's like treasure," said Hill.

He says everything they receive is donation only. They don't accept money.

"We don't take it from people or from the government or anything. Think of it as a group of friends that just help each other out," Hill said. "So everything's brought in. So all of our clothing, all of our medical supplies, all of everything is donated by people."

If you don't buy any shoes but still want to donate, Meeboer is hosting a shoe drive where you can drop off any that still have life left in them.

EZ-Liquidation offers new, lightly used and open boxed items up to 90% off retail price.

The store carries a variety of items from shoes, baby clothes, toys, electronics, beauty products, sporting goods, wigs, art and so much more.

The bin store works on a first come, first serve basis sort of way. All items in the bins are $15 the first day of the week, Sunday.

"That's the day that we actually restock the bins, so you find the most items and the highest value items. Sometimes you'll find items that are worth $100 to $200 for $15 on that day," Meeboer explains. "And then every day of the week we lower the price as things sell, so that way there's always a good deal. So the last day of the week is the best day to get the most things for your money, Friday — and Sunday is the best day to get the most value for your money."

For Black Friday, the store will have 50% off sale on the entire inventory.

"I've got about eight pallets on the way right now of new inventory to fill it up before that. So, some big things happening," Meeboer said.

In addition, Meeboer is offering a coupon program.

"So anyone who comes in their first time, they'll get a coupon so that next time they come back to buy something, they get a discount and they can take some for their friends too," Meeboer said.

It was Jesenia Navejas' second time in the store. She was returning a vacuum, but ended up leaving with more stuff.

"I think it's a very great idea to do because there's not much stores like these and it's very hard to find cheap stuff," said Navejas.

Meeboer is also developing a program for customers interested in reselling purchased items for profit.

"We know our prices our marked down, but maybe not always far enough to really make it worth it. You can find $300 worth of product here or more and we'll give you 30% off and you get a 30-day return period," Meeboer said. "Now there is restocking fee, 10%, but that way you can try things out, see if they sell on your platform and if it doesn't work out well, we'll take it right back from you. So there's no risk."

Meeboer says it not only helps him out, but also gives his customers a chance to make some money as well.

"We want to make an impact and so if nobody can tell there's an impact, than we're not doing enough," Meeboer said.

Meeboer credits the community for the store's success.

"I also want to take a minute to just thank everyone because so many people have come in here who saw us on the news or just walked by, who have really helped us to be successful," Meeboer said.

He says he's still looking for more ways to help out the community, so if you have any ideas, he's all ears.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Get a bang for your buck at EZ-Liquidation