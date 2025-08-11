Get a bang for your buck at EZ-Liquidation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Who doesn’t love discounts?

A new business called EZ-Liquidation Bin Store is where you can get a bang for your buck on a variety of items.

It's grand opening Sunday showcased name brand items for reduced prices.

Steel toe shoes can be found as low as $6, portable batteries for $13, and a baby bottle warmer for $15, just to name a few.

Garret Meeboer, co-owner of EZ-Liquidation says he and his business partner Vincent Quan, noticed prices starting to increase during the COVID-19 pandemic and that's when they knew they had to do something.

“It was hard to find things that we wanted and needed and so you know, this was kind of a dream of ours for a while," Meeboer said. "And we decided to pull the trigger and put our name up somewhere and start giving the deals to everybody.”

Home goods, electronics, shoes, games, baby items, kitchen appliances, you name it, EZ-Liquidation probably has it, and all at a low cost.

“Most of the time, you’ll cry just cause your wallet will be so much more full," Meeboer said.

The items come in varying conditions from new to lightly used or open boxed.

“We get a lot of our stuff from Costco, Walmart, Target, places people know and already shopped. So chances are if you come in here, you’ll see the same stuff you saw in the store, but with 50 percent off or more," Meeboer said.

According to Bankrate, since the pandemic, consumer prices are 24% more expensive, which means Americans need about $1,240 to buy the same goods and services that cost $1,000 when the coronavirus-induced recession occurred from February-April 2020.

The items that have dropped in price the most since COVID-19 are primarily goods and electronics, according to Bankrate, which cites data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Meeboer says he wants to help people save money and not worry about breaking the bank.

He pointed out some good prices on work boots, used and new.

“Some of the other ones also brand new like Caterpillar, big names, $35. Those are normally like $70," Meeboer said. "If you're into welding and need more of like a work boot, we got some nice Wolverine steel toe work boots too and those ones, $39.99. They’re like $80 in the store.”

Peter Druart made his way around the store taking full advantage of the discounts.

“Little electronic stuff, batteries, keyboards, what else did we find, dog harness," Druart said. "We got a couple of puzzles, workshop stuff, Cabbage Patch Kid as well."

Druart says he’s been trying to cut down on his online shopping, so stores like this, help.

“So it’s nice to have a place where I can come in, you know, friendly owners and staff and get actual deals on stuff versus paying full price," Druart said.

Meeboer says the shelves will be restocked weekly.

“You never know what you’re gonna find here. There’s treasures hidden so come in dig around, see what you can find and if you want a better deal, ask," Meeboer mentioned.

You can find more information and start shopping here.