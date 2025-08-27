Tucson City Council recommends denial of liquor license for new Circle K location

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Multiple eastside residents voiced their opposition during the Tucson City Council meeting on August 19, urging the council to deny a liquor license for a new Circle K location near Tanque Verde and Houghton Roads.

In a unanimous vote, the Tucson City Council sided with the community and recommended denying the request to transfer a liquor license to the new store.

Councilmember Paul Cunningham commented on the issue in a statement to KGUN 9,

It's become apparent that there are many concerns surrounding Circle K throughout the city. I think the city and Circle K corporation should engage in a meaningful dialogue that can hopefully resolve some of the issues, as well as find an optimal path forward for the future of Circle K in Tucson. Paul Cunningham, Ward 2

Community concerns were also echoed by the Tanque Verde Valley Association (TVVA), which has spoken with Circle K representatives to discuss the project. The group argues that a store open 24 hours a day, selling alcohol, does not align with the values of the neighborhood.

Despite efforts to reach out, Circle K has not yet responded to KGUN 9 for comment.

While the City Council's vote is a strong recommendation, the final decision will be made by the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control. However, the city’s input carries significant influence in the process.

