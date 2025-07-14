Some Eastside residents pushing back against new Circle K development plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A newly proposed Circle K at the southwest corner of Tanque Verde and Houghton Roads is drawing concern from some Eastside Tucson residents, who say the project may not align with the area’s character or environmental priorities.

The convenience store would be open 24 hours a day and is moving forward with a floodplain use permit already approved by the City of Tucson. Still, a lot of residents want the city and the business to reconsider before construction begins.

Paul Bucky, who has lived in the area for 25 years, isn’t completely opposed to development, but he wants to see thoughtful planning that reflects the community’s needs.

“Beautiful, not a lot of traffic, you know, you have the greenery, you have the open spaces,” Bucky describes the Eastside of Tucson.

Bucky on the empty land

“Let the development happen, but keep it within the framework of our developmental needs," Bucky says. "Also, the minute you put more concrete down, you raise the temperature.”

He would like to see a more community-styled business, “a local person does a coffee shop, or you know a local eatery, bring more local businesses in to a little community area here.”

The proposed Circle K would sit on a large parcel of land that was sold in May for $1.25 million, according to the affidavit of property value.

Jim Trego, President of the Tanque Verde Valley Association (TVVA), is skeptical about the need for another gas station in the area.

“Tanque Verde Loop, Speedway and Bear Canyon all have gas stations either on the premises or right across the street,” Trego says. “I am hard pressed to believe they need a fourth sitting out here on this corner.”

There are three Circle K gas stations all within two miles of where this new proposed gas station would be:

1. 8909 E Tanque Verde Rd (2.0 miles away).

2. 10290 E Speedway Blvd (1.1 miles away).

3. 11271 E Tanque Verde Rd (1.2 miles away).

Trego, along with others, argues the proposed Circle K doesn’t match the neighborhood’s rural character or community plan.

Steve Arnquist, Chief of Staff for Tucson’s Ward 2, shared in an email that the project may not conform to the existing neighborhood plan. His full statement:

I've received feedback from neighbors and groups who have concerns about this project. These concerns include increased flood risks, market saturation and overall neighborhood continuity.



We've been meeting with neighborhood stakeholders, city staff and county flood control staff to discuss the development. We have also reviewed the neighborhood and area plans.



As of now, as a function of zoning; the only part of this project that would come before the Mayor and Council is a future liquor license, which I am on record opposing. I also have questions as to whether or not the development conforms with the neighborhood plan. Steve Arnquist

In addition to zoning and planning concerns, residents are worried about flooding risks. The Pima County Assessor’s Office confirmed to KGUN 9 that Circle K Corporation only purchased a portion of the full parcel.

“Our job as a community is to speak up when we can, especially with local government,” Trego explains.

While there’s a strong chance the Circle K project could move forward, Trego hopes the business, city, and county will take the time to listen and respond to community concerns.

“Preserve what we really have ecologically and environmentally,” he says.

Tanque Verde & Houghton intersection

KGUN 9 reached out to the permit applicant but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Trego encourages any concerned community members to reach out to the TVVA and to always feel free to message them with suggestions.