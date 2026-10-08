TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Therapeutic Riding of Tucson, or TROT, offers horseback riding lessons and other services for people with disabilities.

TROT fundraiser aims to help cover rising costs of caring for horses and supporting riders with disabilities

But like many organizations, the nonprofit is feeling the impact of rising fuel and operating costs.

TROT’s executive director, Jeff Copfer, said running an operation like TROT is not easy, especially as diesel prices continue to affect the cost of transporting supplies.

“Definitely diesel prices have an incredible impact.”

Marco Antonio Monroy Osuna

The nonprofit has been part of the community for generations and operates on a tight budget.

As oil prices rise, those increases can trickle down to truckers and ultimately affect nonprofits like TROT, which rely on deliveries of supplies and food for its horses, including hay.

“The horses do eat three times a day. They don’t just get to hang out on the grass all day long.”

Caring for the horses comes with other expenses as well, including veterinary care.

Marc Monroy

“We still have to pay out of pocket costs for shots and dental care and that kind of stuff.”

Those expenses can add up to between $20,000 and $40,000, making TROT’s annual Hearts and Horses fundraising event especially important this year.

The event typically raises between $120,000 and $170,000.

“It does sound like an incredible amount of money, but if you look at how much it cost to feed 15 horses.”

Marc Monroy

The event includes a silent auction, entertainment and a wine pull.

TROT Board President Greg Durnan said events like Hearts and Horses help the organization continue its mission of serving people who need it.

“If you see what happens between a human and a horse, the connection that they can make is just phenomenal.”

Money raised from the event goes toward keeping TROT’s programs afloat and helping cover the everyday costs of caring for its horses.

“These funds help us to keep going, they’re not for us to build a Taj Mahal [or] to buy a $20,000 horse, that’s the money we need just to keep TROT operating.”

The Hearts and Horses event will be held Saturday, the 10th, at Hacienda del Sol. The event runs from 5 to 10 p.m., and attendees must sign up to attend.