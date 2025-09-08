Trail Dust Town marks National Grandparents Day with celebration and fundraiser

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With September 9th being National Grandparents Day , the east side community came together Sunday at Trail Dust Town to celebrate the special bond between grandparents and grandchildren.

The event was hosted by Young at HeART Together, a nonprofit dedicated to building connections across generations.

“Our mission is really to unite generations through art, play, fun, music and bring all ages together,” said Sarita Scott, the organization’s treasurer.

Scott says the group was founded to address loneliness and social isolation among older adults.

“Anything we can do to help that in a way that’s meant to bring joy and laughter and bring the youthful energy out in us all,” she added.

The day featured dance performances from the Tucson Prunes, a local group of performers over 50, as well as arts and crafts activities for grandparents and grandchildren to enjoy together. Local entertainer Mr. Nature also hosted games and live entertainment.

For many, the celebration was a chance to reflect on the important role grandparents play in family life.

“Grandparents give you a variety of history, family and your heritage. It’s wonderful,” said dancer Joann Gentry, who performed with the Tucson Prunes.

Others, like Tammy Turner, a new grandmother who traveled from Prescott to meet her first grandchild, saw it as a chance to embrace a new chapter of life.

“It’s the best thing in the world,” she said of being a new grandparent. “Once you’re a grandparent, it’s really true, you get to spoil them and you don’t have to raise them.”

Turner says she appreciated seeing grandparents recognized in such a joyful way.

“I just love this today," she said. "I love the generations coming together, I love all of us just being part of acknowledging that grandparents are important.”

Young at Heart Together regularly organizes programs that bring children into nursing homes to share art projects and conversation with older residents.

Scott says the group is always looking for volunteers interested in helping to bridge generations.