TMC shares safety protocols for hyperbaric chambers, after an Arizona man dies in flash fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A former University of Arizona mascot died this week after a flash fire in a hyperbaric chamber in Lake Havasu City. According to officials, 43-year-old Walter Foxcroft was inside the hyperbaric chamber when the fire happened just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

In hyperbaric chambers, Tucson Medical Center's Hyperbaric Safety Director Kaleb Christopherson said it's 100% oxygen and with an iginition material, it's flammable, but they have many safety precautions to strictly follow. TMC has several hyperbaric chambers in their Wound Care center.

"It's for diabetic foot wounds, soft tissue necrosis so they've had a history of radiation or they've got cancer," he said. "So inside, no petroleum products, hairspray, creams lotions, nail polish has to be cured for more than 10 hours.”

He said patients are in the chambers at TMC for about two hours.

“It’s under strict safety protocols so we have to have a team working together," he said.