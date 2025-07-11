UA grad, former Wilbur T. Wildcat, dies in hyperbaric chamber flash fire

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — A University of Arizona alumnus is dead after a hyperbaric chamber caught fire in Lake Havasu City.

Officials say the victim, 43-year-old Walter Foxcroft, was inside the hyperbaric chamber along Mesquite Avenue just east of SR-95 when a flash fire occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Foxcroft was pronounced dead at the scene; no other people were injured in the fire, according to officials.

According to the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, a flash fire is a fire that spreads by means of a flame front rapidly through a diffuse fuel, like gas, dust, or the vapors of an ignitable liquid, without producing damaging pressure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Foxcroft served as the UA's Wilbur T. Wildcat from 2002 to 2005.

The Arizona Cheerleaders & Mascots Instagram page posted the following in response to Foxcroft's death:

"The Arizona Cheerleaders & Mascots family is deeply saddened by the passing of Walter “Wally” Foxcroft, former Wilbur T. Wildcat (2002–2005).

Wally was an unforgettable presence on the sidelines—an energetic, charismatic performer known for his signature moonwalk and passion for bringing joy to Arizona fans. He proudly returned for Homecoming, reconnecting with current mascots and sharing his spontaneous spirit as Wilbur with all of us.

A proud Lake Havasu native, Walter earned his Bachelor of Science in Physiological Sciences with a minor in Chemistry from the University of Arizona, where he proudly served as our beloved mascot. He later earned his Doctorate in Physical Therapy at Touro University Nevada.

Wally’s dedication to uplifting others—through performance, healing, and innovation—will never be forgotten. Thank you, Wilbur, for the spirit, the showmanship, and the legacy you leave behind. Please feel free to share your memories and email any photos of Wally to vromeo@arizona.edu as we grieve this sudden loss and celebrate his life."