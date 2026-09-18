Therapeutic Riding of Tucson welcomes new horse thanks to donation from local shop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Therapeutic Riding of Tucson — known as TROT — has a new horse, and his name is Westie.

Meet Westie, the newest therapy horse at Therapeutic Riding of Tucson

The organization, which offers therapeutic rides for people of all ages with disabilities, was able to purchase Westie thanks to a donation from The West, a local nonprofit shop in the Foothills area.

TROT Executive Director Jeff Copfer said the organization's open fields and 15 horses give people with cerebral palsy, autism and PTSD, among others, a relaxing experience.

"This is a very safe and peaceful place for everybody," Copfer said.

Marc Monroy

"This creates a community for them and also a safe space for the caregivers and the parents," Copfer said.

The West raises money through its store and gives back to local organizations. It has donated about $3 million since opening 50 years ago.

Teresa Whetzel of The West said the organization was eager to help TROT bring Westie on board.

Marc Monroy

"We were so excited when we raised enough funds to allow TROT to purchase a horse," Whetzel said.

Copfer said the partnership with The West has grown into something more than a one-time transaction.

"Not only are we grateful to The West for making this purchase of Westie possible, they have also become a best buddy for life, for Westie," Copfer said.

Marc Monroy

For now, Westie is still in training as he prepares to begin giving rides to those who need them.

"It's a nice way to put a stamp on the support we provide to local non-profits in Tucson," Whetzel said.

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