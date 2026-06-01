Swinging for a cause: charity golf tournament benefits local veterans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About 100 golfers gathered Sunday at Forty Niner Country Club on Tucson's east side for Canyon's Crown's 17th annual charity golf tournament, raising close to $10,000 for Esperanza. Esperanza is a nonprofit organization that helps homeless veterans get back on their feet by providing transitional housing and making sure they have all their needs met.

Erin Stockellburg, general manager of Canyon's Crown Restaurant and Pub, said they really focus on giving back to local charities since they are a locally owned restaurant, and expressed her excitement to partner with Esperanza this year.

"We just really enjoy, especially being a military community, that we were able to find an organization that helps the people in our community that can use the extra assistance with getting permanent homes and being able to get out of homelessness," Stockellburg said.

Navy veteran Greg Irvin is one of the veterans at Esperanza going through transitional housing. He volunteered at the event because giving back is important to him.

"It means a lot to see the way the community works together to help the veterans and the service out there," Irvin said. "So trying to do some volunteering and other things, get involved in the community that's involved in us. So just trying to pay back in some way or the other," Irvin said.

Jordan Krause participated in the tournament for the fourth time and said the event is about more than a round of golf with friends.

"Not sure there's a cause more worthy as an American citizen than supporting veterans and especially veterans who are in need. It's something that our society should be focused on as much as possible. These are individuals who have sacrificed so much for us and to be able to give back in a fun way like this is a no-brainer," Krause said.

Esperanza CEO Suzanne Bond said the $10,000 raised will make a significant impact on the organization.

"$10,000 will mean a lot for the veterans. In fact, $10,000 almost replaces the HVAC system, which we are replacing four of them right now," Bond said. "So that will be a huge help to the veterans. We need to keep our environment comfortable and dignified and make sure that they have a really comfortable place to live."

After the tournament, golfers gathered at Canyon's Crown Restaurant and Pub for food, drinks, giveaways and a raffle.

Visit Esperanza's website to learn more about the organization and how you can make a donation.

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