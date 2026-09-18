Strauss Manor marks 20 years of affordable housing for low-income seniors on Tucson's east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strauss Manor is celebrating 20 years of providing affordable housing to low-income seniors on Tucson's east side, and the residents who call it home say the community has given them a new life.

Nearly 40,000 people in Tucson are in need of affordable housing, according to Housing and Community Development. For many seniors, the wait for a unit can stretch on for years.

Diana Olivio wanted to move closer to family in Tucson, but finding affordable housing wasn't easy.

"They had a list already of people ahead of me. Meanwhile, I was living in another place that wasn't as good," Olivio said.

When she finally secured a spot, the relief was immediate.

"I am so grateful because I don't get a lot of income. So it really helps to have a beautiful place like this to live in," Olivio said.

Eliane Trujillo knows that struggle too. She spent years moving from place to place with her kids while waiting for something she could afford.

"When I first got on the list, it was like a two-year wait. And then it went to four," Trujillo said.

After years of waiting, both women finally found a home at Strauss Manor.

"I can afford my rent. I don't worry about not being able to take care of that. And that's why all these people have done so much for us and just given us really a new life," Trujillo said.

That sense of security is exactly why Gerd and Inge Strauss created Strauss Manor. The two Holocaust survivors immigrated to Tucson and dedicated their lives to helping low-income seniors find safe, affordable housing on the city's east side. Today, the complex serves residents 62 and older with support from federal housing programs.

Friends and family gathered to mark the milestone, including Nicole Strauss, granddaughter of Inge and Gerd Strauss.

"And to see the lives that are changed, to see the impact that can happen in this town, in this community is, it's just really rewarding, and it makes me so proud," Strauss said.

Strauss Manor uses funds through the city's Housing & Community Development program. HUD allows the complex to provide affordable rent for 80, 1-bedroom apartments while only charging nearly 30 percent of a tenants income.

"These people are wonderful. They're all so helpful. It's a great place to live," Trujillo said.

As Tucson continues to face an affordable housing shortage, Strauss Manor says its mission after 20 years is more important than ever.

More information on affordable housing options through the city's Housing & Community Development Portal.