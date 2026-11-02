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Storm hits Southern Arizona; multiple swift water rescues reported across Tucson

Monsoon may be over, but we're still seeing massive storms around Southern Arizona on Sunday. The storms led to several Swift Water Rescues all over Tucson
Flooding & Swift Water Rescues Around Tucson
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A significant storm moved through Southern Arizona on Sunday, triggering as many as 12 swift water rescues across Tucson's Eastside throughout the afternoon, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

According to the National Weather Service, some parts of Southern Arizona saw up to 2 inches of rainfall in just a couple of hours during the early afternoon.

KGUN made their way to a scene near Wilmot and East 22nd, where Tucson Fire crews responded after a sedan became stuck in a flooded wash. Neighbors who witnessed the incident said they watched the car get caught in the rising water. Crews were able to get the driver safely out of the vehicle.

That was one of several swift water rescues on the eastside Sunday. At another scene off Escalante and Sarnoff, conditions had deteriorated to the point that city crews blocked the road entirely after completing a rescue, cutting off access to prevent other drivers from attempting to pass through.

Stacey Nguyen

A viewer sent KGUN 9 photos of yet another rescue near Lee and Sonotia, showing first responders pulling a driver from their vehicle and getting them to safety.

Conditions across Southern Arizona are expected to improve Monday afternoon.


JJ McKinney joined KGUN 9 in July of 2025 as a multimedia journalist. He graduated from Colorado State University in May of 2025 with a degree in journalism and media communications and a minor in law. With a background in investigative reporting and documentary filmmaking, JJ is dedicated to giving a platform to the voices of his community. Share your story ideas and important issues with JJ by emailing jj.mckinney@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.

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