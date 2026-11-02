Storm hits Southern Arizona; multiple swift water rescues reported across Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A significant storm moved through Southern Arizona on Sunday, triggering as many as 12 swift water rescues across Tucson's Eastside throughout the afternoon, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

According to the National Weather Service, some parts of Southern Arizona saw up to 2 inches of rainfall in just a couple of hours during the early afternoon.

It was a busy day for Tucson Fire crews. There were 12 water rescues across the greater Tucson area today, with Tucson Fire Department (TFD) responding to seven of those incidents. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Photos and videos from some of today's driver rescues include: South Yale Drive and East Fordham Drive The Alamo Wash at South Birch Avenue Calle Marte and Avenida Planeta ⚠️ Turn Around, Don't Drown! Never risk driving through flooded roads or washes. Water can be deeper and faster-moving than it appears, and it only takes a small amount of moving water to sweep a vehicle away. ⚠️If you encounter a flooded roadway, find an alternate route. Your safety is worth the extra time — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) November 2, 2026

KGUN made their way to a scene near Wilmot and East 22nd, where Tucson Fire crews responded after a sedan became stuck in a flooded wash. Neighbors who witnessed the incident said they watched the car get caught in the rising water. Crews were able to get the driver safely out of the vehicle.

That was one of several swift water rescues on the eastside Sunday. At another scene off Escalante and Sarnoff, conditions had deteriorated to the point that city crews blocked the road entirely after completing a rescue, cutting off access to prevent other drivers from attempting to pass through.

A viewer sent KGUN 9 photos of yet another rescue near Lee and Sonotia, showing first responders pulling a driver from their vehicle and getting them to safety.

Conditions across Southern Arizona are expected to improve Monday afternoon.