Stage Two water restrictions still in effect on Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As water conservation efforts continue, the Mount Lemmon Domestic Water Improvement District reminds community members to follow current Stage Two water restrictions.

Per the Mount Lemmon Domestic Water Improvement District's curtailment plan, Stage Two goes into effect when the District's water storage or water source production is less than 80%, but at least 50% of capacity for at least two full days, or when the District has identified issues with the water supply.

Under Stage Two, the District requests that the Mount Lemmon community voluntarily reduces water use.

The restrictions are as follows:



Irrigation of outdoor lawns, trees, shrubs or any plant life

Washing of any car or laundry

Use of water for dust control or any outdoor cleaning

Use of drip irrigation or misting systems

Filling of storage tanks, spas, fountains or ornamental pools

Use of construction water

Any other water intensive activity, tank filling or customer leaks.

The District states that voluntarily conservation of water can help prevent entering Stage Three water restrictions.

Click here for the different curtailment stages.