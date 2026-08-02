Shish Kebab House of Tucson fights to stay open and feed community after 33 years amid rising food costs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Shish Kebab House of Tucson has served authentic Middle Eastern food on the city's east side for more than 30 years, but rising wholesale produce prices and supply delivery costs tied to the war in Iran are threatening the locally owned restaurant's future.

Reina Alas, co-founder of the Shish Kebab House, opened the restaurant in 1993 alongside her ex-husband.

"I started this business with my ex-husband, he's Jordanian, and we both established this business," Alas said. "There have been challenges here and there, but we put all our heart into the business, and kept it going for what's going to be 33 years."

Alas has spent decades cooking recipes she learned from her extended family in Jordan, including her former mother-in-law, learning everything she could about authentic Middle Eastern cuisine.

"So I learned that cooking with my [ex-husband's] mom. His mom used to live with us for seven years, and she always encouraged me to learn how to cook Middle Eastern food," Alas said.

According to ABC News, wholesale prices for bulk produce and supply delivery costs have increased due to the war in Iran. Alas said she has felt the impact directly in her kitchen, affecting her vegetables, proteins, and more.

"When I started in buying a case of pita for $5, now I'm paying like $30 for a case," Alas said.

The price increases extend beyond bread. The cost of halal chicken has more than doubled.

"We used to buy a case of chicken halal, you know, last year for, let's say, $65 to $70. Now, I ended up paying like $156 for a case this year," Alas said.

To keep the restaurant running, Alas said she has been forced to raise menu prices, use and personal finances.

"To tell you the truth, to keep this business going, I've been using all my resources. I've been using a lot of my savings to keep this place going," Alas said.

Despite the financial strain, Alas said she remains committed to her family and the community that has supported her restaurant for decades.

"I do this because I started it when my kids were so little, and they grew up in this business," Alas said. "The satisfaction of the community and my customers keep me going, just seeing how much they love our food."

However, more than that, the Shish Kebab House of Tucson let's Alas continue doing what she loves, making delicious food.

"This is also for myself; it keeps me satisfied," Alas said. "I just love to cook."