Sabino Cycles gears up for El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With El Tour de Tucson just weeks away, the phones at Sabino Cycles are ringing and the shop floor is busier than it has been all year. Cyclists from across the country and around the world will roll through Tucson on Nov. 21, and the local bike shop is working to make sure every rider crossing the start line is ready for it.

El Tour de Tucson brings thousands of cyclists to the city each year to celebrate health, fitness and community — and to raise millions of dollars for charity. For many riders, it is the event of the year in one of the country's most bike-friendly cities.

Sabino Cycles Manager Bruce Rhoades says the moment cyclists start thinking about race day, the shop starts hearing about it.

"So a customer will call in, asking to get their bike tuned up for [El Tour De Tucson], and the next thing you know, we've got 100 calls and they're taking all those and getting bikes done." Rhoades said.

For Rhoades, the weeks leading into El Tour stand out on the cycling calendar.

"That's not hyperbole at all. It's a beautiful time to ride." Rhoades said.

He said the event also gives Tucson a chance to put itself on display for riders who have never experienced the Sonoran Desert on two wheels.

"It's a great way to show other people from other parts of the world and country what a great event this is, and what it's like to ride a bike in the beautiful Sonoran Desert." Rhoades said.

With riders of all ages and backgrounds heading to the start line, Sabino Cycles is making sure no one walks away with an unanswered question — whether they need a full mechanical overhaul or just want to know what to wear on race day.

"It's just being here, answering any questions we can give, even if it's just about what the route is like for El Tour to Tucson, or what clothes do I need. Do I need a new helmet? Do I need new tires? We're just here to listen and help as best we can." Rhoades said.

While El Tour brings the shop its biggest surge of the year, Rhoades said the foundation of Sabino Cycles is the Tucson cycling community that keeps the wheels turning through every season.

"So we're very fortunate to have a shop here in Tucson because we feel we are in one of the very best places in the country to ride." Rhoades said.