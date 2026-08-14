Residents weigh in on Tucson's Transit Safety and Security Action plan amid bus safety incidents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is gathering community feedback on its Transit Safety and Security Action Plan, holding a series of Safe City Transit meetings — including one on the east side — to hear from residents about public transportation safety.

Mayor Regina Romero approved the Transit Safety and Security Action Plan in December of last year, and some of its policies are already in use across the city's public transit system. The plan focuses on increased security, more accurate reporting of safety incidents, and increased Tucson Police Department patrols around bus stops.

According to the city, there have been 42 bus stop safety incidents in 2026 and nearly 20 violent incidents since 2025.

East side resident Pamm Pope attended the meeting and says riders need to feel safe on public transportation.

"We've had how many numerous attacks on these buses and people need to realize and be able to feel safe on public transportation," Pope said.

Pope says the city still isn't doing enough and is calling for a specific change.

"We want bus fares reinstated to make sure drivers are safe, passengers are safe," Pope said.

Not everyone shares that view. East side resident Daniel Spencer has been riding Sun Tran for years and says he feels safe, but wants the buses to be more accessible.

"Safety can also mean less violence to keep the bus safe, but I also believe safety can be achieved by making the bus more accessible," Spencer said. " I think making [Sun Tran] more accessible is more useful for a lot of people."

"So part of the transit safety and security action plan includes investment in special deployment police officers," City of Tucson Director of Transportation Sam Credio said. "We are doing environmental improvements at bus stops to make them safer for our transit users."

The city says the community feedback gathered at these meetings will be used to continue improving public transportation in Tucson.

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"Work's already begun, but we're going to look forward to expanding that work, and this dialogue will continue with the community even beyond tonight," Credio said.