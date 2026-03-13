Refund runaround: Homeowner waits for refund on mistaken permit fee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson homeowner says she is still waiting to be reimbursed for a permit fee she should never have been charged.

Annie Bailey reported a cracked sidewalk in front of her home to the city in September. She later paid about $1,500 to repair three damaged sidewalk panels, something Tucson city code requires homeowners to do when sidewalks bordering their property need maintenance.

Bailey said paying for the sidewalk repair itself was frustrating, but now her main concern is a $151 permit fee her contractor was charged when filing paperwork for the project.

KGUN 9 Sidewalk before it was fixed and after.

The city confirmed to KGUN 9 that the fee should have never been charged and that it was a human error.

“They just need to be accountable. And do what they’re supposed to do," Bailey explains.

Bailey said the extra charge may seem small, but it still matters, especially given her circumstances.

“$150 it doesn't sound like much, but it makes a difference, you know, especially when you're like me and got laid off and you're out of work, but it's just the principle that that should not have been charged in the first place. That's what makes me mad," Bailey says.

The city told KGUN 9 the permit fee was refunded in November. Because the permit was filed through Bailey’s contractor, the refund would have been sent directly to them.

However, the contractor told KGUN 9 they have not received the reimbursement.

The city said if a payment was made by card, the reimbursement would usually go back to that same card.

That has left Bailey still waiting for the money to make its way back to her.

Bailey said she hopes sharing her experience helps other homeowners avoid being charged a fee they should not have to pay.

“I hope other people who have to deal with this realize there should be no fees or anything like that. I just, I hope they don't get stuck with the same issue.”