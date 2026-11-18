TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 60 speakers addressed the Tucson Unified School District governing board at a meeting at Sahuaro High School, with parents, teachers, and students from across the district urging the board to reconsider plans to close up to 7 schools. The board is scheduled to make its final decision on Dec. 8.

Over 100 people filled Sahuaro High School as the meeting began, where community members from affected campuses had been carrying signs in support of their schools — came to speak

Parents, staff members and students from campuses from all over TUSD, including Cragin Elementary, Collier Elementary, Hudlow, Steele and others, came with speeches and letters addressed to the board, each with something to say before the vote.

Cragin Elementary parent Kathleen Shooshtari and her daughter and Adisyn, said they came to make sure the board heard from the people most affected.

"I'm here advocating for our families and for our community, as well as our school and our staff members," Kathleen Shooshtari said. "We hope that they hear our voices, listen to our stories, and take into consideration everything that we want to tell."

Kathleen said Cragin came to the board with a proposal — not just an objection.

"We are asking the governing board to allow us two to three years to improve our enrollment and to improve our academics because we feel we deserve a fighting chance." Kathleen said.

She pointed to progress the school has already made as evidence the work is underway.

"We're a B level school, and in one year time we turned that around. Our enrollment has actually gone up. And everything is getting better." Kathleen said.

Susan Tulino, a 2nd grade teacher at Collier Elementary, said the closure news has already reached her students.

"My second graders came in Monday morning. They were so concerned. This school is their life. This is where they know." Tulino said.

Vanessa Mathew, a Steele Elementary parent, addressed the board directly on what a closure would cost the district.

"This closure is going to be something that's going to cost you more 170 students plus every single family in this room." Mathew said.

Cragin parent Rebecca Flynn delivered one of the meeting's more direct statements.

"If my school closes, my kid will not be attending TUSD," Flynn said.

The Tucson Education Association attended the meeting and announced it cannot support the closure plan as it currently stands.

Jim Byrne, President of the Tucson Education Association, said the organization has been listening to the community.

"TEA has heard the concerns of parents, teachers, and students and at this time cannot support the proposed plan to close and consolidate schools that's currently presented," Byrne said.

"Parents from Collier, Hudlow, Secrist, Steele, and Cragin are telling you that they love their schools, that it's small, and it works."

TUSD maintains that the closures are necessary to address declining enrollment and ongoing budget deficits. The board will make its final decision Dec. 8.

As the meeting drew to a close, Kathleen Shooshitari marked the night with the motto from the Cragin Elementary Cougars: "From tiny paws to big steps, our cougars grow in excellence."