Palo Verde principal outlines new four-day school week plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Since the Tucson Unified School District approved a four-day school week pilot program for Palo Verde Magnet High School, some families have raised questions about how it will work.

Under the current schedule, students spend about 50 minutes in math class on Mondays and Fridays, and about 45 minutes a day Tuesday through Thursday.

With the new schedule, that time increases to 60 minutes a day Monday through Thursday, not including an additional math elective many students will be required to take.

“In a suburban school, we need to pay attention to the math minutes,” says Principal Erick Brock.

The Arizona Department of Education recommends 275 minutes of math each week for high school students.

In a letter to Palo Verde families, the school said many students will nearly double that amount by requiring most students to take a math elective.

Brock explains his priority was making sure students would not lose learning time by cutting a school day.

KGUN 9 Palo Verde entrance

“We added minutes, you know, we are offering an opportunity to provide one on one instruction on Friday for kids who need help,” Brock says.

Fridays will look different for each student.

“We're just here to support, so whatever that looks like for our homes, if they need a place to come in to, to grab that meal and get a little bit of help, cool, if they wanna come in and have extra opportunities in our gyms, weight rooms, on the stage, whatever that is, we're available,” he says.

Teachers will still be paid their full salaries but will need to make up additional hours during the week to meet their contracts.

“We’ll have representatives from all the core subjects every Friday and they'll be on a rotation,” Brock says.

Students will be asked in advance to notify the school if they plan to come in on Fridays for extra help and which subject they need assistance with.

Transportation will still be available, though Brock noted many students already rely on city buses.

“If they cannot find transportation on Friday, we actually offer Zoom tutoring sessions as well. They can sign up for that in school with a QR code, let their teacher know,” he says.

Brock hopes the added flexibility will attract more families and boost enrollment.

If a student is required to attend tutoring on a Friday, the school will send a notice home to parents explaining why and requesting a signature to confirm it was received.

The pilot program will begin for the upcoming 2026-27 school year.