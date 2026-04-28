TUSD board set to vote on four-day school week plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A high school on the Eastside is considering a schedule change that would be a first for the district: a four-day school week.

Palo Verde Magnet High School principal presented the idea during a Tucson Unified School District governing board meeting on April 14.

Now, the proposal is set for a vote Tuesday night, with board members considering a resolution that would move the school to a four-day week starting in the 2026-27 school year.

A survey was sent to parents, students and staff asking for feedback on the proposal. At the April 14 meeting, district officials shared results from parents who were asked if they support a four-day school week for their students. Out of 186 responses, 124 strongly agreed, 38 agreed and nine were neutral.

Athena Kehoe Palo Verde High Magnet School

Jim Byrne, president of the Tucson Education Association, said teachers have been part of the conversation while the idea has been discussed.

“These are difficult times and we need to be considering creative alternative ideas and testing them and piloting them," Byrne explains.

Details still need to be worked out, including contract changes for staff.

“We'll have to come up with a separate agreement, but we're also working out what that agreement would have to see in it. So, you know, if the staff there are like, yeah, we're on board, we get that our days would be longer," Byrne explains, "so it'd be kind of like an appendix or an addendum.”

Under the proposal, class periods would be extended by five minutes. Students could still come to school on Fridays for extra help, credit recovery or to take care of appointments and family needs. School leaders say the goal is to address declining enrollment and improve teacher retention.

For more on how families are reacting to the proposal, read our previous coverage.