'One Last Ride' Tucson Auto Museum to close its doors, putting classic cars up for auction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After 15 years, the Tucson Auto Museum is closing its doors — and a showroom full of storied classics, from polished Cadillacs to iconic Mustangs to a gleaming Mercedes, is hoping to find new homes across the city.

Otton Suarez, director of the museum, said the collection drew visitors from well beyond Southern Arizona, pulling in enthusiasts from across the state and from different corners of the globe.

"Well, this museum has been in its present location for a short time, but it has seen so many visitors, not only from Tucson, but visitors that come from different parts of the state and actually different parts of the world." Suarez said.

For Suarez, the passion behind the museum runs deep, and it started, as many great collections do, in childhood.

"Since I was a little kid, I've enjoyed cars, been around cars. I've had the fortune of owning many cars, but nothing like these," Suarez said.

Walking through the showroom, you can feel the decades in every chrome bumper and hand-stitched interior. These are cars that sparked conversations across generations.

Suarez knows the people who walked through the door brought just as much history with them as the vehicles themselves.

"But coming in here and interacting with the community, there are so many individuals that come in that know so much about these vehicles, and we're very fortunate that we get to learn from them as well." Suarez said.

Now, as the museum winds down, the weight of watching those cars go is real.

"They'll be moving on, and it's bittersweet that they're leaving, but glad that they are," Suarez said. Some of them will stay here in Tucson,"

There is, however, a silver lining for car lovers. Suarez has been working with local auctioneers to keep the collection in Tucson, and auctioneer John Kruse said the opportunity is one the city should not miss.

"It is really an outstanding opportunity for Tucson and the area to come and enjoy the museum one last time, but also have an opportunity to acquire maybe one of these great pieces of memorabilia or automobiles," Kruse said.

The auction is set for Jan. 28. Anyone who is interested in placing a bid and keeping these cars in Tucson can find out more on Kruse Auction's website.

Until then, the museum will remain open through the end of the year — giving the community one final chance to walk the floor, take in the collection and appreciate what Tucson has had the good fortune to call its own.

For Suarez, the measure of 15 years is not the cars themselves or the number of visitors who came through the door. It is the moments those visits created.

"Whether they were individuals who came on their own, individuals that came for a meeting, or it's families, and seeing the kids that they brought with them," Suarez said. The smiles of the guests when they got to see our cars and the stories they carried along with them. How those kids listened to their grandfather or grandmother about something that happened in their life maybe 50 years ago with that car. Those are great memories, and I hope that the individuals that were here do cherish those memories and pass them on." Suarez said.