Nurses hold vigil for Alex Pretti as Trump promises investigation into shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Over 50 nurses and community members gathered on Tucson's East Side Wednesday evening for a candlelight vigil honoring Alex Pretti, the ICU nurse who died when Customs and Border Protection agents shot him in Minneapolis.

The vigil, organized by National Nurses United, was one of many held nationwide to honor Pretti's life and service as a healthcare worker.

"We're here celebrating his life as an ICU nurse and someone who put his life on the line to help others," said Kerry Hewitt, a cardiovascular ICU nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital.

The memorial quickly transformed into a protest against ICE operations, with nurses calling for the agency to be abolished.

"As patient advocates we think that it's really important that the public understand that we do not stand for what is going on in this country with the militarization of the streets," said Dominique Hamilton, an ICU nurse.

President Donald Trump offered condolences to Pretti's family and promised a thorough investigation into the incident.

"I'm looking at that whole situation. I love everybody. I love all of our people. I love his family. And it's a very sad situation," Trump said. "We're doing a big investigation. I want to see the investigation. I'm going to be watching over it. I want a very honorable and honest investigation. I have to see it myself.” said.

Many protesters blamed Trump's immigration policies for Pretti's death and demanded ICE be abolished.

"We never needed it before. Right now it's just basically the secret police of our government," Hewitt said.

Trump recently spoke with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz about the situation, saying they "seemed to be on a similar wavelength."

