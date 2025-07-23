New school year, new rules at Tanque Verde Unified School District schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Changes are underway at the Tanque Verde Unified School District (TVUSD). Student orientations are taking place this week, giving families a head start on what new policies are in store.

This year, the district is rolling out new changes, from stricter phone policies to improved communications apps for parents.

To align with a new state law, Arizona House Bill 2484, Emily Gray Junior High School's Principal, Beth Egan says the cell phone policy at the school was modified.

“Students will not be able to have the cell phones on their person," Egan said. "They have to keep their cell phones in their lockers during the school day. However, they will be allowed to use their cell phones during lunchtime.”

New consequences will be implemented for Emily Gray to make sure students comply with the policy.

“Basically, the warning is that your phones need to be in your lockers. Second warning, we're taking your phone, and then there could be disciplinary action," Egan said.

She highlights a new “real-time” communications app for parents and students called “Rooms” via Thrillshare. It allows parents access to their child’s classroom for assignments, due dates, and school events.

“It's a live feed, and so we can send out information more in a timely manner, and parents are able to check on their app on their phones versus waiting to have to check through e-mail," Egan said.

Emily Gray is also introducing a new social studies program, which Egan's says staff spent the entire summer working on. Two eighth-grade students share their thoughts on it.

“It’s definitely gonna be exciting. It’s gonna be a little different from last year, it might be a little harder," said Baylee Grau, a student at Emily Gray.

The district starts school on Thursday, July 31st.

“I’m pretty excited for the new curriculum because I like learning stuff and I think it’s gonna be pretty interesting," said Aubrey Evans, a student at Emily Gray.