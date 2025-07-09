Tanque Verde Schools to discuss possible changes to cell phone policy Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tanque Verde Unified School District leaders are weighing stricter limits on cell phone use for middle and high school students. The issue is on the agenda for the school board’s meeting Wednesday night.

Under one proposal, all students in grades 7 through 12 would be required to place their phones in Yondr pouches—a type of locking sleeve—at the start of each day. The pouches remain sealed until the final bell rings, preventing any use during class hours.

Another option would ban phones and smart devices during the school day, with an exception allowing students to use them during their designated lunch period. In that scenario, devices would have to stay powered off and packed away during class time and passing periods.

The discussion comes on the heels of Arizona House Bill 2484, a new state law that sets guidelines for how schools handle student cell phone use. Under both stricter proposals, district leaders would also define clear standards for how and when students can communicate with parents during the day.

It's not immediately clear whether the board plans to make a final decision on Wednesday. If new policies are adopted, they could take effect as soon as the upcoming school year.

This story will be updated following tonight's meeting.