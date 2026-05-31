New Judith "Mama" Blair basketball courts at Palo Verde Park named in honor of Joseph Blair's late mother

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson officially unveiled the new Judith "Mama" Blair Basketball Courts at Palo Verde Park today, the day after a ribbon cutting for wide-scale improvements at the park.

The state-of-the-art facility is named in honor of the late mother of former University of Arizona standout and current NBA coach Joseph Blair. The courts feature LED lighting, shade canopies and bleachers for spectators.

Blair said having a space like this would have meant a great deal to his mother.

"In her time and where she would lived there was no female sports whatsoever so for her to even have access to something like this would have been a game changer for I know in her life and it was her that -- that really just instilled that love of basketball in our -- lives." Blair said.

In addition to serving the public, the new courts will serve as the official home venue for the Kellond Elementary School basketball team.