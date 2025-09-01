New Eastside medical massage facility brings relief to veterans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new medical massage facility on Tucson’s eastside is offering veterans an alternative path to pain management, aligning with a growing shift by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) toward integrative medicine.

Level Up Medical Massage celebrated its grand opening on Sunday, August 31, near Kolb and Speedway.

The facility specializes in an integrative approach that addresses not just physical pain but also psychological and physiological components, an area the VA has been increasingly supportive of as it moves away from traditional, medication-heavy treatments.

Co-founder and CEO Jody Sapp, a massage therapist, said many veterans have been left worse off by decades of reliance on opioids and costly surgeries.

“We know there was an opioid crisis,” Sapp said. “Doctors across the board gave out medications that were deemed safe but weren’t, and people ended up needing more medications instead of getting better.”

Sapp points to procedures like knee and hip replacements as examples of costly interventions that don’t always address the root cause of pain. He believes medical massage and other integrative practices can often be safer, more effective and less expensive.

“We started to realize this is bigger than just pain or dysfunction,” Sapp added. “There are psychological and physiological components that need to be addressed.”

The VA has taken notice. In recent years, it has expanded access to nontraditional therapies under its Community Care and Endeavors programs. Through these initiatives, veterans can now receive coverage for treatments like those offered at Level Up.

Co-founder Amanda Sapp says the change represents a major shift.

“The goal the VA now has is to try and put veterans through an integrative pathway first, before surgery or pain pills,” she said. “Because in the past, it hasn’t always been the best solution.”

For veterans like Kenneth Unwin, 82, that change has been life-changing.

“I get massages through Community Care at the VA because I have a bad back,” he said. “I’ve had enough surgeries in my life, so I’m glad for something like this where I don’t need to pop more pills.”

Looking ahead, Level Up Medical Massage plans to expand its reach. Over the next year, the company hopes to establish a resource center offering additional services such as mental healthcare for veterans. It is also building partnerships in rural parts of Pima County, including Ajo, and has plans to expand to Rio Rico next year.

Those interested in services at Level Up must schedule an intake and get a referral from either VA Community Care or Endeavors.