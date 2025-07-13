Local lifeguards emphasize water safety after child drowns on Tucson's westside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a four year old child drowned in a residential pool earlier in July, local lifeguards emphasize water safety protocols for both public and private pools. Eden Sprague, a City of Tucson lifeguard, said there must be an eye on the water at all times. She said lifeguards are trained to scan the top, middle and bottom of the pool along with the corners in 10 seconds.

"Parents should always be buy their kids because we are watching the whole pool," she said.

The City of Tucson Aquatics Administrator TJ Johnson said parents should buy their kids brightly color swim suits.

"If you buy black or blue it does blend in to the bottom of the pool," he said.

At a home pool, Johnson said it's important to have fencing around the pool and even installing an alarm system.

"You could set up an alarm system and if anything breaks the surface there will be an alarm inside," he said.

For all ages, Johnson said it's important to learn how to swim.

“Through the month of June, we’re already at fifteen hundred and we have another month left," he said. "So we think we’re going to teach about 3,000 kids how to swim this year.”