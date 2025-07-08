Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating child drowning on Westside

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the drowning death of a 4-year-old child this morning on Tucson's west side.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a missing child in the 6000 block of South Plaza Del Perdiz at 9 a.m., according to a news release from PCSD.

Shortly after arriving, deputies found the child unresponsive in a nearby residential pool, the news release said. They pulled the child from the water and began life-saving efforts. The child was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.