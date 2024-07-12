High heat and monsoon storms mean more bugs in your house

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The hotter it gets outside, the more bugs are trying to find relief.

“The heat comes back, really hot, like it has been the past three, four days, those bugs will want to come in and find harborage,” said Jon Urias, lead inspector at Arizona Pest Control.

For local pest businesses like Arizona Pest Control, high heat and monsoon storms really drive up their call volume.

Leaving July as one of their busiest months of the year.

But before calling pest control, there are measures you can take.

"if you want to treat your home with your own kind of products, you're kind of DIY with stuff, that's fine. We say, go ahead and if that's been working for you, great," says Urias. "But if you're noticing that you're treating yourself and nothing's being taken care of, then maybe call a professional at that point"

Other options are replacing weather stripping around your home, caulking any holes, as well as making sure all doors are sealed.

If that doesn't work, Arizona Pest Control can treat your home in just a matter of days.

But their goal is to keep bugs out of the home.

"We share the wildlife with them so they're around, and that's why we're a structural pest company. So we focus on the structure. We don't mind that they're out here, but that's where we want you to stay," says Urias.

The initial inspection is free but treatment prices depend on how much is needed.