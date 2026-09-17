Groves & Lincoln Park neighbors frustrated by illegal dumping and homeless encampments on state land

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents of the Groves Lincoln Park neighborhood on Tucson's east side say illegal dumping, homeless encampments, ATV riding and late-night shootings near state land behind their homes have gone unaddressed for years despite repeated requests for long-term help.

Jerry Pike has lived in the neighborhood for years, right behind the state land near E Escalante Rd & S Poinciana Dr. He says the problems have persisted despite his efforts to get city officials to act.

"Well, five years of just insanity, to put it bluntly," Pike said. "Just always something going on."

Pike says he's seen unlawful activity outside of his home for years now, including camps and shootings.

"I've witnessed the illegal dumping of trash; I've watched the ATV side-by-sides go out there and have fun, sometimes out there past midnight," Pike said. "However, the homeless encampments I've been seeing since day one."

Pike says he has submitted 3-1-1 requests to the city to clean up the area, and while the city eventually cleans them out, the trash and encampments keep returning.

"It's not like I haven't shown people what's going on. It falls on deaf ears."

KGUN 9 reached out to city officials as well as the Arizona State Land Department. While we are waiting for a response from the state, city officials had this to say:

The City is aware of the concerns in this area. On September 9, our teams resolved four encampments at this location and removed approximately 50 cubic yards of debris.



Because this property is owned by the State, we are working with representatives from the Arizona State Land Department to coordinate the next steps and determine the best way to address the ongoing concerns.



The City takes public safety concerns seriously and responds to encampment activity when it is reported through our Encampment Protocol. We encourage residents to continue submitting reports through the City’s reporting portal. These reports help us track activity, respond more quickly, and coordinate the appropriate outreach, cleanup, and public safety resources.

Justin Hamilton, City of Tucson, City Manager's Office

While visiting the state land on Sept. 16th, KGUN 9 saw trash from illegal dumping. People were also riding ATVs through the area, passing directly by a no motor vehicles sign.

According to the Arizona State Land Department, permits can be used by some vehicles for recreational use; however, permits do not override posted signs; if an area or trail has "No Motorized Vehicles" signs or is closed for conservation or lease restrictions, the space is restricted.

Groves & Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association President George Orozco says he wants to bring the city, county, and state together to find a lasting solution, and says the neighborhood must be part of that conversation.

"I think they all have to come together and we all have to be on the same page, especially the neighborhood association," Orozco said. "[The city and state] make a plan, but they don't include the neighborhood."

Orozco says residents have grown tired of waiting.

"The neighbors are frustrated." "They're to the point where they want action instead of excuses."

Residents who see any encampments are encouraged to report them to the city here.