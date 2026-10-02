Fears old grocery will become large homeless shelter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tucson's east side near Broadway and Harrison there’s a lot of concern about what would happen to a former Albertson’s groceries store. There were some concerns the city would turn it into a homeless shelter.

When the Albertson’s closed it seemed like a big box of potential.

But rumors started circulating on social media that the City of Tucson planned to turn the building into a big homeless shelter.

That worried people in neighboring stores. At Girlfriend’s Closet, Lisa Van Norman-Walter worried a shelter a few feet from her store might make customers go somewhere else.

“It could depend on if people are sitting around asking for money or some people, you know, get nervous unfortunately.”

Ward 2 Councilmember Paul Cunningham thinks a newspaper story suggesting the idea that big stores like Albertson’s could be converted to shelters made people think Albertson’s would actually become a shelter.

Cunningham says he checked with the broker and there’s a deal in the works to keep the building a business, not a shelter.

“The aim for the broker when they listed it was for possible retail or mixed use so I think we’re on a good track there.”

Cunningham says the city is considering building code changes to make it easier to convert buildings to affordable housing but none of that applies to Albertsons at Broadway and Harrison.

Lisa Van Norman-Walter says it's a relief to hear the Albertson’s will become a new business. She hopes it will be the type of business that will bring more customers her way.