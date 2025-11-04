Exploring the Possibility of Mobility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local Tucson photographer and author wanted to show us what he's seen from beautiful vistas to countless creatures across our great country; viewing the world through a lens without limits with the possibility of mobility.

"It's not what you look at that matters, it's what you see."

Henry David Thoreau would have loved Agua Caliente park as a strong believer that nature can teach endless life lessons.

This natural oasis in the desert is a classroom that can't help but offer an education in just about every direction

"You've got flora and fauna, you know, take your pick of what you want to shoot," I said to local author and photographer JP Bruce.

He captures fleeting moments with his camera.

"The reflections of the palms; you can't take the same picture twice," JP told me.

And the daily visitors here, walking dogs, looking through the lens of phones, or binoculars or professional gear, can see the wide world of everything this desert has to offer.

"I've seen javelina, deer, coyotes, mountain lion," said T.R. Redkin who walks here with his dog Kismet every day.

"It's fun. And there is still a challenge to it," JP added.

JP's treks across North America have filled the pages of his website with everything from wildlife in action to picturesque landscapes; a library of literally tens of thousands of images carefully curated.

"I've always been a nature lover. Just getting out into the nature," JP said.

But the joy of the journey, getting to the right place at the right time, is something this outdoor enthusiast simply can't take for granted.

"I never really felt disabled."

JP uses a motorized wheelchair.

"The chair brings out curiosity."

This new vehicle doesn't come without a learning curve. He's only needed the chair to get around for the past few years.

Now, JP brushes off the idea that he's ever had a disadvantage, although a bout with polio as a toddler meant that he wouldn't walk like the other kids at school.

"Most of my life, I had a long brace on my left leg and used crutches to walk with."

Don't talk to JP about that perceived immobility. He always found ways to be active and play sports at a high level.

"I was a lot thinner then, ha ha," JP joked.

The main challenge in life, if you ask him?

Age.

"A lot of us photographers are getting older," JP said.

That's why he decided it was time to publish a book. "Photography From Your Car (or Very Near)" that challenges others to look at their circumstances, approach whatever obstacle appears in the way, and move around, over or beyond that limitation.

Trip after trip down the highway to experience these scenes, to see these faces, has made an impact on JP; opening his eyes to different colors, shapes and sizes and possibilities.

"I don't see any limit," JP said.

He does acknowledge the long history of society moving toward a more inclusive space; one that wasn't always the norm.

The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 stated that Congress would "provide a clear and comprehensive national mandate for the elimination of discrimination against individuals with disabilities."

"People just don't think along those lines."

But JP says access, a seat at the table, is pretty standard in this modern society

Whether from a 19th century naturalist like Thoreau ... Or a 20th century motivator like coach John Wooden who said "Don't let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do," JP draws inspiration from words that inspire others to wonder about possibilities and then wander down the road of discovery.

