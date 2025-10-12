Eastside storms cause damage to some properties

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Storms tore through parts of Tucson Saturday evening, causing flooding and damage in neighborhoods around the city.

Steven Wilson's property took on significant damage from the rain and hail, with one of his trees torn in half by the power of the storm.

Wilson was working on some projects around the house when he heard a loud noise.

"I think it was some kind of cyclonic wind, a microburst maybe," Wilson said. "Of course, you know, a lot of times you figure, 'it’ll be somewhere nearby, but not here.'"

Wilson went outside to take a look.

"The wind was so high, and I started taking a video of my backyard as the rain came down," Wilson said.

In videos shared by Wilson with KGUN 9, you can see the power of the storm, characterized by strong winds, heavy rain and hail.

The storm was so strong that it split one of Wilson’s trees right in half.

"I have a mesquite tree and a California pepper tree over there," Wilson said as he showed us the damage. "This is the top of the pepper tree that was up there on that second tree, and it broke off and came down and impaled itself in the yard here. It’s leaning up against one small limb of the mesquite tree."

Wilson’s property wasn’t the only one damaged; trees were knocked down in other parts of the neighborhood.

One house had two trees down in its front yard.

JJ McKinney

Wilson says the storm only lasted 10 minutes and that he feels lucky despite the damage

"No real property damage other than the tree," Wilson said. "It didn’t break the roof, so I’ve been lucky."