Eastside residents push back against proposed rezoning effort

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some Eastside residents say a proposed rezoning near Tanque Verde Road could mark a turning point for a part of Tucson they have spent decades trying to preserve.

The proposal would rezone an 11-acre property from Suburban Ranch (SR) to RX-1 residential, potentially allowing new home sites to be built. Neighbors opposing the project say the area's rural character is already disappearing and fear additional development could accelerate that change while creating new concerns about flooding and traffic.

Athena Kehoe Area in question

"When we first came here, which was '72, there was nothing on the north side of the street," said Nancy Fahringer, who has lived in the area for more than 50 years. She describes the Eastside of Tucson as having been like the Wild West, which she said was great.

A 28-page preliminary report from the zoning examiner states that "the subject rezoning conforms to Plan Tucson and the Bear Canyon Neighborhood Plan."

Tom Adang, President of the Bear Canyon Neighborhood Association (BCNA), disagrees with that.

The report notes that RX-1 zoning already exists on some properties in the neighborhood. “Are there other RX-1 homes in the area? Yes,” Adang acknowledges, “the focus of all of Bear Canyon is suburban ranch. They say suburban residential includes RX-1. It really doesn't include taking SR and then making many more RX-1s."

Flooding is another concern for nearby residents.

Nancy Fahringer Neighborhood flood from 2025

Fahringer shared numerous photos of past flooding in the area.

"The most dangerous risk is building adjacent to in a flood plain or in this area," Adang explains. Adang has a PhD in meteorology and says building more properties in or adjacent to floodplains is not safe for residents.

The zoning examiner's report states that future flooding will most likely occur in the area.

"They are focused on business. They are focused on what does the developer want and how can we do it, not why should we do it," Adang says.

In a memorandum written by the county in response to the BCNA regarding a separate development, the county acknowledged that “the BCNA binder correctly states that the FEMA Special Flood Hazard Area was delineated based on hydrologic data that has not been updated for several decades.”

Adang feels that developers are not properly addressing known risks when designing developments in floodplain areas. The county memo says they rely on the best available data for establishing regulatory floodplains.

According to the city, 26 different agencies reviewed this rezoning request.

“The east side of Houghton Road is supposed to be a scenic drive. A scenic drive is not coming in and having the roads torn up, more housing built in and adjacent to floodplains, causing more flooding, putting now two Circle Ks in, and we're looking at a place where we now have a road that's being used as a major artery when it is our only way in and out,” Adang explains.

The Transportation Department found that the estimated 109 daily trips generated by the proposed development would be a minor increase to current traffic levels.

In early May, neighbors brought up the fact that a natural gas line broke on Tanque Verde Road, which resulted in the area being closed off for numerous hours.

The report also acknowledges that many neighbors oppose the project.

The engineer representing the property owner confirmed the rezoning proposal to KGUN 9 but declined further comment.

"Outrageous. I don’t think there's anybody's that for this development," Fahringer says.

After reviewing reports and public feedback, the zoning examiner recommended approval of the rezoning request.

The proposal is expected to go before the mayor and council at the end of July.