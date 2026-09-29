Eastside power outage affects more than 1,100 customers after storm downs wire Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 1,100 people lost power on Tucson's Eastside Tuesday morning after stormy weather brought down a wire near Broadway and Pantano.

Tucson Electric Power spokesperson J.D. Wallace said the outage started around 8:15 a.m. Crews moved quickly, restoring power to a large portion of customers within about 40 minutes. Power was back on for everyone just after 10 a.m.

"And that can include rerouting power, as we did this morning for a large portion of those customers. And then we also respond as quickly as possible with our crews to repair damage as quickly as possible while also maintaining service for as many customers as we can safely do so," Wallace said.

Tuesday's outage also happened close to another weather-related outage from about two weeks ago.

"The location of this downed wire is about 1/3 of a mile away from the damage from two weeks ago. And so, we know that these two outages are unrelated as far as infrastructure, but they were both caused by weather," he said.

As more storms move through Southern Arizona, Wallace said customers can help by making sure TEP knows when their power goes out. Wallace said not to assume someone else has already reported an outage.

If you see a downed power line, stay away and call 911. TEP says a downed line should always be treated as if it is energized.

Check for outages here.

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