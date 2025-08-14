Eastside land acquired for Casita Village at La Mariposa

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The land around La Mariposa Resort has seen its share of flooding over the years. This year, the area was approved by the mayor and city council for rezoning to include 162 casitas on Houghton Road next to the Agua Caliente Wash.

Concerned neighbor Jane Rojas serves on the Bear Canyon Neighborhood Association board and says she's worried because of the area's history, which she experienced firsthand.

"We're really, really concerned about the dangers," she said. "We're concerned about life and limb and property."

Lexy Wellott, from The Planning Center says they submitted a Conditional Letter of Map Revision (CLOMR) to FEMA during the rezoning phase. It assesses the flood risk for the proposed project, and shows if the project would be safe during times, like monsoons.

"We have the confidence from FEMA saying that this development and the drainage basins and everything that we are proposing is in fact, appropriate for the area," Wellott said.

She says the Agua Caliente Wash's floodway was dedicated to the Pima County Flood Control District as part of the zoning and conditions of the property purchase.

"Effectively, everything outside of our development and our property boundary, currently, that will all be given to Pima County for ultimate management and control of the wash," Wellott said.

She adds how developers and casita property owners worked with the resort owners to help ease flooding concerns by dedicating the former polo fields to make room for an 11-acre recharge basin.

"In the event of a major storm or something like that occurs, there is a space for approximately about 16,000,000 gallons of water to be stored into it," Wellott said.

She wants to reassure neighbors that they're doing a high-level analysis to address all concerns.

"Really making sure that we are capturing the water exactly where it needs to be, and so that comes with further analysis that we're actively working through right now," Wellott said.

A development package will be submitted to the mayor and council for approval in about two months. Wellott says they will notify nearby neighbors and show them the final design.

"We're hoping that if it goes as planned that we'll begin construction in the first quarter of next year," Wellott said.