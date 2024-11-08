Decrease in crime along 'The Loop' since launch of safety patrol program, according to Parks & Recreation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Parks and Recreation has noted a decrease in criminal activity, namely vandalism and thefts, since the start of The Chuck Huckelberry Loop Patrol Program, according to Facilities Safety and Security Manager John Stuckey.

Though there isn't a specific data analysis yet, he said, the total number of reports has decreased over that time.

The program, launched in August, aims to enhance safety along the Loop, a popular 137-mile network of bike trails connecting Tucson with surrounding parks. It was created in response to concerns about safety and misuse on the trail.

"There's park staff during the day — they're doing their maintenance tasks and everything. But overnight, there isn't a lot of presence there," said Stuckey, who mentioned the trail's hours are dawn till dusk.

To address this, the program deploys two guards seven days a week during evening hours, when visibility is low, to patrol the trail, adjacent parks, and underpasses.

While the guards do not have law enforcement authority, Stuckey explained, they monitor for illegal activity, such as park rule violations, and work to enforce those rules.

"By enforcing those rules overnight, we're hoping to create that environment so when people use it during the day, it's a safer place, there's less damage involved," Stuckey said.

Vicki Ortega regularly walks along the Loop.

"It's nice to see their presence," said Ortega, referring to the guards.

While Ortega said she doesn't normally feel unsafe, she does avoid certain areas.

“There are areas that you want to be a little cautious around, like if there's a group of people that are maybe doing drugs or are loud and rowdy, maybe not acting right, we just go around it," Ortega said. "Turn around — go the other way.”

Stuckey said his guards have reported instances of vandalism, people starting fires, drug use, and individuals staying in parks past closing time.

"We started mostly with an educational component informing people that are in these spaces about possible violations," Stuckey said.

Throughout the program, the county has also been tracking which areas are most problematic, with the Santa Cruz area identified as a hotspot.

"We're just encountering a lot of folks that are unhoused and they need help and they need services," Stuckey said.

While many of those staying in parks after hours are experiencing homelessness, Stuckey emphasized that the patrol works to connect people with services.

"It could be substance abuse resources. It could be mental health resources. It could just be shelter resources," Stuckey said.

With the program nearing its end, Stuckey said Pima County will soon decide whether to extend it for another three months.