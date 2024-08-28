Locals on board with new pilot program to add more security along 'The Loop'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is rolling out a new program to enhance safety along The Loop, the popular 137-mile network of bike trails that connects Tucson and its neighboring parks.

The Chuck Huckelberry Loop Patrol Program will introduce security guards to patrol sections of the trail and adjacent parks starting Tuesday, Aug. 27. The initiative, which will run for three months, comes in response to recent concerns about misuse and safety on the trail.

Callie Norton from the Pima County Parks and Recreation Department explained that the patrolling guards will monitor for signs of misuse, vandalism, and other rule violations to ensure the trails and parks remain safe for all visitors.

“The goal really is to just ensure we’re making our facilities and recreational spots as secure and safe as possible for our visitors and our locals,” Norton said.

"Anytime you can have someone just helping out, lending a hand to make something safer is always a good thing," said Bruce Rhoades, a manager at Sabino Cycles when asked about the program.

The new patrols will include two security guards stationed along key sections of The Loop, such as Curtis Park and Flowing Wells Park. Norton said the guards will work 8-hour shifts beginning after sundown.

The program has already caught the attention of locals like Alejandra Frias, co-owner of Ride Tucson, a bike rental business.

“I run on it everyday as well, and there have been situations where I have felt a little bit uncomfortable,” Frias said. “So it’s nice to know there will be people out there I can go to, or I can feel safe going to a certain place where they are at.”

The county will assess the program's effectiveness at the end of the three-month trial and decide whether to expand it further.

More information on the Chuck Huckelberry Loop Patrol Program can be found here.