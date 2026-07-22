Dealer's arsenal: TPD seize 10 guns, cash and hundreds of fentanyl pills in crackdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson Police Department investigation into a suspected drug dealer operating along the Craycroft Road corridor led to the seizure of 10 firearms, thousands of dollars in cash and large quantities of illegal drugs, according to the department.

The month-long investigation was conducted by TPD's Eastside Community Response Team (CRT), which identified a local motel as the suspect's area of operation. Detectives obtained search warrants for the suspect's residence, motel room and vehicles before launching a coordinated enforcement operation.

According to a Tucson Police Department social media post, officers from the Eastside CRT, Midtown CRT and the department's K9 Unit worked together to execute the warrants.

Police said the operation resulted in the recovery of:



10 firearms, including a stolen AR-15-style pistol

More than $17,000 in cash

Hundreds of fentanyl pills

Methamphetamine

Crack cocaine

Authorities said the suspect attempted to flee but was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. The individual now faces numerous felony charges.

Photos released by TPD show an array of handguns, the stolen AR-15-style pistol, stacks of cash, ammunition and multiple bags containing suspected narcotics seized during the investigation.

The department said cases like this highlight the importance of collaboration among its specialized units in targeting drug trafficking and illegal firearms.

"TPD is grateful for the support and partnership of the Tucson community as we work together to address quality-of-life issues," the department said in its post.

Police did not release the suspect's identity or specify the exact number of felony charges filed. The investigation remains ongoing.